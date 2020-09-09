Bruce: Wilson crucial to Newcastle Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 days ago Bruce: Wilson crucial to Newcastle Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says striker Callum Wilson has given his side 'that cutting edge'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Bruce: I wanted PL-proven signings



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley "worked tremendously hard" to secure the club's new signings, following the arrivals of Callum Wilson,.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:47 Published on September 9, 2020 Ashley arrives at Newcastle after spending spree



Newcastle owner Mike Ashley arrives at the club's training ground after trio Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis finalised deals to join Steve Bruce's squad. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:22 Published on September 9, 2020 Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo



Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published on September 9, 2020

