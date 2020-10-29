Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over Christmas Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Over Christmas Movie

Over Christmas Movie

Over Christmas Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Unlucky at cards - and then also unlucky in love.

For Basti (Luke Mockridge) things get really tough in the festive season: his career as a musician is not crowned with success and the prospect of having to celebrate a rather depressing Christmas after separating from his girlfriend Fine (Cristina do Rego) pulls the general mood down even more.

A visit over the holidays to meet his family promises a welcome distraction - but when his brother Niklas (Lucas Reiber) suddenly appears with ex Fine at his side, Basti even loses the last bit of hope for a happy future.

Starring: Luke Mockridge, Seyneb Saleh, Cristina do Rego


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Janel Parrish & Jeremy Jordan's Christmas Movie 'Holly & Ivy' Premieres This Weekend!

Janel Parrish and Jeremy Jordan take a group photo in this sneak peek from their upcoming holiday...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Freeform Reveals 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Programming For December!

Freeform‘s annual 25 Days of Christmas movie schedule has been released! Fans look forward the...
Just Jared Jr - Published

What Tiffany Haddish Told Us About Common, Plus: Her New Christmas Movie on Lifetime


Extra - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Loss Adjuster Movie - Luke Goss, Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald [Video]

The Loss Adjuster Movie - Luke Goss, Guy Siner, Martin Kemp, Lorna Fitzgerald

The Loss Adjuster Movie (2020) - trailer - Plot synopsis: Martin Dyer is a very ordinary man with a very ordinary life. An insurance Loss Adjuster for many years, he spends his time assessing other..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:08Published
Cup of Cheer movie [Video]

Cup of Cheer movie

Cup of Cheer film trailer - Plot synopsis: Cup of Cheer follows Mary, a big city journalist who heads off to her charming hometown of Snowy Heights to write an article about the town's world famous..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published
Christmas Coupon movie - Sheena Monnin, Drew Jacobs [Video]

Christmas Coupon movie - Sheena Monnin, Drew Jacobs

Christmas Coupon movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An ice-skating champion begins teaching a skating class, but when her former high school sweetheart (and now famous hockey player) brings his niece for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published