Over Christmas Movie

Over Christmas Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Unlucky at cards - and then also unlucky in love.

For Basti (Luke Mockridge) things get really tough in the festive season: his career as a musician is not crowned with success and the prospect of having to celebrate a rather depressing Christmas after separating from his girlfriend Fine (Cristina do Rego) pulls the general mood down even more.

A visit over the holidays to meet his family promises a welcome distraction - but when his brother Niklas (Lucas Reiber) suddenly appears with ex Fine at his side, Basti even loses the last bit of hope for a happy future.

Starring: Luke Mockridge, Seyneb Saleh, Cristina do Rego