SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 in Daring Red Riding Video

Mobility needs are shifting as more people live and work in urban environments, and the desire for a more personalised approach to transportation grows.

SEAT embraces change, and while it remains committed to vehicle manufacturing, it also appreciates that new attitudes are needed, so is expanding its portfolio to better reflect this changing world.

The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 is the brand’s first all-electric motorcycle, designed to provide convenience and simplicity for those traversing congested cities.

And as the city with the most motorcycles per capita in Europe, Barcelona is the perfect location to carry on the two-wheeled mobility tradition, thus delivering a vehicle that democratises electric, sustainable mobility and meets the needs of our future.

At a time when mobility is changing and shaping people’s daily lives and the urbanism of great urban areas, SEAT has the responsibility and commitment to become the ally cities need to make mobility more efficient, more sustainable and safer.

In this context, this year, the company inaugurated CASA SEAT.