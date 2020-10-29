GFG Vision 2030 a new milestone - The first fully electric car to run the legendary 1000 Miglia
Dr Julie Blommaert 👩🏼🔬 RT @tasmandc: The 'Kohatu to Tapawera' section of Tasman's Great Taste Trail is now complete and was recently officially opened. The 8km of… 6 hours ago
Tasman District Council The 'Kohatu to Tapawera' section of Tasman's Great Taste Trail is now complete and was recently officially opened.… https://t.co/C0sAgyirgY 6 hours ago
WB Chandrakona Youth Congress RT @westmednipurDYC: The successful launch of Chandrayan-1, this day in 2008, had not only cemented India's position among space-faring nat… 17 hours ago
Oakville Hornets 💯💪❤️👊
Congratulations @GrindstoneAward on achieving this milestone and thank you for all you do to support girls'… https://t.co/an2xHbhgJA 19 hours ago
RP Mitchell @mikeymlot No. They are bunch of older guys (very successful but now seasoned) sweating and puffing one last shove… https://t.co/ENzd93RmGL 23 hours ago
Azco Real Estate Brokers LLC Most Trusted & Rewarded Real Estate Agency Achieved another milestone!
Now comes to Business Bay with the vision of… https://t.co/Qdd2tHfi8d 1 day ago
Chithra Marsh RT @buttressarch: An important milestone has been reached in the re-imagining of @HarrisPreston. Our proposals, submitted to planning last… 2 days ago
jason fahy RT @TrickeyLisa: Another milestone in delivering our digital vision, hardworking to make it easy for our users starts now #digitaldorset 2 days ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge - New Centre Stack DisplayThe XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..
Volvo Cars starts production of fully electric XC40 RechargeThe XC40 Recharge is the first of several fully electric Volvos to come and today’s production start represents a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its CO2 footprint per car..
720S Le Mans special edition celebrates 25th anniversary of legendary McLaren victoryMcLaren Automotive is celebrating one of McLaren’s greatest motorsport achievements – victory on its first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – with a special edition 720S coupé. Just 16 of this..