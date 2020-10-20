Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ANDY SERKIS

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:32s - Published
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ANDY SERKIS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ANDY SERKIS

A CHRISTMAS CAROL FEATURETTE (2020) ANDY SERKIS A brand new retelling of the classic family tale


You Might Like


Tweets about this

asexualflower

Marcy Webb They just showed the trailer for A Christmas Carol - it's different from last year's TV adaptation I hadn't heard o… https://t.co/hf0lVOnmVV 15 hours ago

chrspecials

Christmas Specials A Christmas Carol Featurette, Andy Serkis | Blazing Minds https://t.co/GxktMfyVO4 via @YouTube 3 days ago

bigneil1873

Neil RT @CinemabangCom: First look at the trailer for A Christmas Carol starring Martin Freeman, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya & Andy Serkis UK… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Movie (2020) - Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis [Video]

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Movie (2020) - Carey Mulligan, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Movie Trailer HD (2020) - a hybrid re-telling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - Plot synopsis: A radical animated retelling of the holiday classic that starts with a Victorian..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published
'A Christmas Carol': Featurette - Behind The Scenes [Video]

'A Christmas Carol': Featurette - Behind The Scenes

A Christmas Carol: Featurette - Behind The Scenes - A Christmas Carol follows a Victorian family as they prepare a toy-theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 04:32Published
'A Christmas Carol' Trailer [Video]

'A Christmas Carol' Trailer

A Christmas Carol Trailer - A Christmas Carol follows a Victorian family as they prepare a toy-theatre for their annual performance of A Christmas Carol.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published