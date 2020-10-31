Global  
 

Sean Connery dead at 90

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Sean Connery dead at 90

Sean Connery dead at 90

According to his son, the James Bond actor died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.


Sean Connery Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

 Trump trails Biden in national poll. Sean Connery has died at 90. It's the weekend's biggest news.
USATODAY.com

No, Sean Connery did not write a mean letter to Steve Jobs

 The late Steve Jobs | Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A fake letter from Sean Connery to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is making the rounds on..
The Verge

Passage: Remembering Sean Connery

 Correspondent Lee Cowan looks back at the career of Scottish actor Sean Connery – best known for his portrayals of secret agent James Bond – who died..
CBS News

The Bahamas The Bahamas Country in North America

Actor Sean Connery dies at 90 - tributes flow for the original James Bond

 Legendary Scottish actor Sir Sean Connery, who first brought James Bond to the screen, has died at the age of 90.His family announced that he had died overnight..
New Zealand Herald
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90

 Sean Connery, the legendary actor who is debatably the best known James Bond, has died at the age of 90. Connery’s son Jason told the BBC that he died..
WorldNews

Sean Connery Dead at 90: Look Back at the James Bond Star's Most Famous Movie Roles

His name was Connery, Sean Connery. The Scottish actor, Oscar winner and movie icon has died at age...
E! Online - Published

James Bond actor Sean Connery dead at age 90: reports

Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played James Bond in seven movies, has died at the age of 90,...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •SBSThe AgeMashable


Sean Connery, Scottish actor who played James Bond in 7 movies, dead at 90: report

Sean Connery, the highly decorated actor known for his iconic role as James Bond, has died, according...
FOXNews.com - Published


Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep [Video]

Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep

Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished, his widow Micheline has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published
Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again [Video]

Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again

Kevin Smith says the death of Sir Sean Connery is like “losing [his] dad again”, because the actor's father used to love watching Sean's movies.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90

'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published