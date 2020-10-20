Mark Drakeford adamant Welsh fire-break lockdown will end on November 9
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford has said his main message to the Welshpopulation is "Don't spend your time obsessing about rules and asking how faryou can stretch them." His comments came as he confirmed Wales's 'fire-break'lockdown will end on November 9.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into forcein Wales at 6pm on Friday is “a short, sharp shock that will save people’slives”. “The clear advice we have is that we need to act urgently now becausethe virus is moving too fast,” Mr Drakeford told a press conference inCardiff. “We have to act and have to act now.” Public Health Wales hasreported 45 deaths in people with Covid-19 this week, Mr Drakeford said.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast that the effects of thelockdown, which begins at 6pm on Friday, will not be seen within the two-weekperiod but after it.
