IPL 2020: RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli's men face Shreyas Iyer & Co. in a virtual quarterfinal

IPL 2020: RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli's men face Shreyas Iyer & Co. in a virtual quarterfinal

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both expected to go all out against each other on Monday (November 2) to arrest their rapid slide in the IPL 2020 and, more importantly, secure a top-two finish in the points table.

DC and RCB go into the virtual quarterfinal, having lost four and three games on the trot respectively, showing that things can change rather quickly in the highly-competitive IPL 2020.


