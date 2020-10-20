Global  
 

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert
US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news.


U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of the virus.

