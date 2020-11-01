Shah Rukh Khan's journey on his birthday, from a simple Delhi boy to the King of Bollywood|Oneindia

King Khan turns 55 today but the actor refuses to look a year older.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to rule the industry as he has become the face of romance over his long career spanning over 28 years.

On his birthday lets take a look at his life's journey from being a boy from Delhi to a king of Bollywood as he has done over 80 films. It was on the sets of his television debut Fauji that people took notice of his real raw talent as this athelic, energetic man with a boyish charm stole the show.

He started his career in Bollywood with his debut film Deewana, which was released in June 1992.

In it he starred alongside Divya Bharti as the second male lead behind Rishi Kapoor.

Deewana became a box office hit and launched Khan's Bollywood career; he earned the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his performance.