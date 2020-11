The death toll from Friday's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 81, as rescue workers continue to hunt for survivors.

Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake Rescue workers extricated a body from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck.View on euronews

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71 Race against time to find survivors after the deadly 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea knocked down 20 buildings and caused hundreds of injuries.

By John SolomouNicosia (Cyprus), November 02 (ANI): In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from "zero..

In what one rescue worker called “a miracle,” extraction teams brought two girls out alive Monday from the wreckage of their collapsed apartment buildings in..

A 70-year-old man has been rescued from a collapsed building in western Turkey some 34 hours after a...

Rescue teams have saved two girls from the wreck of their collapsed apartment building in the Turkish...

Özgür Eryigit RT @ThisIsOzgur : A three-year-old girl has been rescued alive from a collapsed apartment building in #Izmir , Turkey, following Friday's str… 3 minutes ago

