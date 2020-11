Abhishek pens note for wife Aishwarya on her 47th B'day Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:08s - Published 8 minutes ago Abhishek pens note for wife Aishwarya on her 47th B'day Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday. On this special occasion, Abhishek posted a beautiful picture with his ladylove and penned a note along with it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this