A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump , courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

US election polls with one day to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news.

(OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top..

President Donald Trump is suggesting he will fire Dr Anthony Fauci after election, as his rift with the United States' top infectious disease expert widens while..

Joe will unite a deeply divided country and bring together all Americans to address and overcome the great challenges we face.

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19..

Election Day is nearly upon us, but not before voters in several states get one more day to add to the already record-shattering early vote totals.

Both candidates have promised to take tough measures on the communist country.

With one week to go until Election Day on Nov. 3 and the latest polls in Georgia indicating a tight...

With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden...

As the day of election inches closer, opinion polls and experts speak on the chances of Donald Trump...