Preparations under way ahead of Tuesday's election Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Preparations are under way ahead of Tuesday's election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IS LIVE IN CHARLESTOWN WITH APREVIEW.MATT: BALLOT DROP BOXES LIKETHIS ONE ARE BACK IN PLACE,AFTER BEING SHUTDOWN FORHALLOWEEN.THIS MORNING SECRETARY OF STATEWILLIAM GALVIN WILL ADDRESS THERUSH WE COULD SEE ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH IN THE NEXT AS OF24 HOURS.THIS WEEKEND, SOME 2.3 MILLIONPEOPLE HAVE ALREADY CAST THEIRBALLOTS.THAT’S ABOUT 47% OF REGISTEREDVOTERS.THOSE STILL LOOKING TO VOTE INPERSON WILL HAVE DO WAIT UNTILPOLLS OPEN TOMORROW.SECRETARY GALVIN SAYS THE STATEHAS GONE TO GREAT LENGTHS TOMAKE SURE THAT PROCESS IS SAFE.AND SPEAKING OF SAFETY, WE ALSOEXPECT TO HEAR FROM BOSTON MAYORMARTY WALSH TODAY.THE CITY IS CLEARLY LOOKINGAHEAD TO WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THEVOTES ARE COUNTED.A FEW BUSINESSES ON NEWBURYSTREET HAVE ALREADY BOARDED UPAS A PRECAUTION.THE MAYOR HAS SAID THE CITY ISREADY FOR DEMONSTRATIONS FROMSUPPORTERS OF BOTH PRESIDENTIALCANDIDAT





