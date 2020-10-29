Global  
 

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections

Germany enters 'lockdown light' in bid to curb rise in COVID infections

Germany began a month-long partial lockdown on Monday as part of efforts to curb the momentum of the coronavirus that has infected half a million people across the country.View on euronews


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

