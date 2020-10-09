Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Online voting trialled in US presidential election

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 06:17s - Published
Online voting trialled in US presidential election

Online voting trialled in US presidential election

Some US will be voting on their mobile phones and computers but how secure are the systems?


You Might Like


Tweets about this

post_asia

Post of Asia Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/t6KKm2hZdt 1 minute ago

lopezunwired

Paul Lopez Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/meZRvekIxZ #technology #digital #transformation https://t.co/AzIFAdwwrg 30 minutes ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Video 6 minutes 12 seconds - Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/OaxJ6T7KUq 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up [Video]

Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up

According to Business Insider, deadlines to register to vote are coming up in many states. Voter registration deadline have already passed in states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published