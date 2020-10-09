Online voting trialled in US presidential election Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 06:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Online voting trialled in US presidential election Some US will be voting on their mobile phones and computers but how secure are the systems? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Post of Asia Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/t6KKm2hZdt 1 minute ago Paul Lopez Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/meZRvekIxZ #technology #digital #transformation https://t.co/AzIFAdwwrg 30 minutes ago ZAQS Tech News Video 6 minutes 12 seconds - Online voting trialled in US presidential election https://t.co/OaxJ6T7KUq 1 hour ago