Visitors gather at Mangaluru beach after reopening, COVID fear disappears

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
With the permission of state government, beaches in Mangaluru reopen for public on November 02 after the gap of almost 7 months due to COVID pandemic.

Visitors flock to Panambur Beach to spend good time after a sabbatical.

One of the tourists said, "Corona won't stop in future.

But one needs to enjoy life, so we came here today.

Staying inside isn't good as one gets depressed."


