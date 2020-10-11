Visitors gather at Mangaluru beach after reopening, COVID fear disappears

'Mangalore Dasara' celebrations also known as Navaratri began at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in the Mangaluru city on October 17. Devotees thronged to temple on the first day to offer prayers. Famous 'tiger dance' was also performed on the occasion.
A prototypical robot has been designed by a student from Mangaluru, Sarthak S Kumar. The unique robot is likely to be boon for farmers. It collects readings from a field, such as details about soil moisture, temperature and humidity. Kumar said, "This system will enable farmers to choose the right crop for cultivation."
Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the Indian economy is on the rapid recovery path, citing the robust GST collections for two months in a row. Pandey said that the government will announce another stimulus as and when it is needed and added that the economic recovery in many areas has crossed pre-Covid level. "The economic recovery has almost reached pre-Covid level in most sectors. Some sectors still impacted, some heading towards positive territory," he said. He added, "We are getting suggestions from FICCI, CII, MSME, traders associations and other ministries. After examining all these, we will decide on the stimulus or intervention."
Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted online this weekend. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Beaches in Kerala re-opened for public from November 01 after months-long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists were seen enjoying on a beach in Kochi. Do's and don'ts have been given to visitors..