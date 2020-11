Mass. residents exempt from NY travel rule Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:09s - Published 7 minutes ago Massachusetts residents are exempt from New York's travel ban. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE EYEOPENER’S JENNIFER EAGANIS LIVE IN WEYMOUTH TO EXPLAIN.JEN?JENNIFER: AS YOU WERE JUSTTALKING ABOUT, CASES ARE RISINGIN MASSACHUSETTS.SOME STATES ARE PUTTINGMASSACHUSETTS ON THEIRQUARANTINE LIST.AFTER SOME CONFUSION, NEW YORKIS CLARIFYING THEIR RULES.GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO SAYSPEOPLE TRAVELING TO NEW YORKFROM MASSACHUSETTS ARE EXEMPTFROM NEW TRAVELRULES.ALL OTHER STATES THAT BORDER NEWYORK ARE ALSO EXEMPT.UNDER THE NEW POLICY, TRAVELERSFROM ANY OTHER STATE MUST TAKE ACOVID-19 TEST THREE DAYS PRIORTO ARRIVING IN NEW YORK,QUARANTINE, AND THEN PROVIDE ANEGATIVE TEST RESULT WITHINTHREE DAYS OF THEIR ARRIVAL ANDTAKE ANOTHER TEST IN NEW YORK ONTHAT FOURTH DAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this MA TV News Mass. residents exempt from NY travel rule - WCVB Boston https://t.co/Cn4ATCoRE8 6 minutes ago MSN Local Boston Mass. residents visiting New York exempt from quarantine, Gov. Cuomo confirms https://t.co/MfseHvKYmQ 14 hours ago Jen RT @WCVB: Mass. residents visiting New York exempt from quarantine, Gov. Cuomo confirms https://t.co/bcfweGa1Gu 16 hours ago WCVB-TV Boston Mass. residents visiting New York exempt from quarantine, Gov. Cuomo confirms https://t.co/bcfweGa1Gu 16 hours ago