Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies.

Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true".

The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg.

