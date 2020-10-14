Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia

Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Many world leaders and personalities have either tested positive or have quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization chief is now doing the same.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced late on Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms. His tweet read, 'I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19.

I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic.

#Coronavirus #WHOChief #Covid-19


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WHO chief self-quarantines after contact tests COVID positive

WHO chief self-quarantines after contact tests COVID positive Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Self-Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Self-Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For COVID-19

The governor said he has no symptoms and last tested negative on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive [Video]

European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response [Video]

WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

On Monday, the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about COVID-19 during a virtual press briefing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published