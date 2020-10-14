Covid-19: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus self isolates after a contact tests positive|Oneindia

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Many world leaders and personalities have either tested positive or have quarantined themselves to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization chief is now doing the same.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced late on Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms. His tweet read, 'I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19.

I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.

Tedros has been at the forefront of the United Nations health agency's efforts to battle the pandemic.

#Coronavirus #WHOChief #Covid-19