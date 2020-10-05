Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they are chosen.
India has become the second country to pass 8 million coronavirus infections according to figures on Thursday. Cases have dipped from September's peak, but officials warn that the situation could again get worse. Adam Reed reports.
The U.S. sprinter and 100 meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition for two years for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules. The decision means he will miss next years Olympic Games in Toyko. Adam Reed reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
Tweets about this
القديم الجديد RT @Reuters: U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son https://t.co/krjwzer1lF https://t.co/IC4k8eiO2E 15 seconds ago