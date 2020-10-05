Global  
 

Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s
U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son, he said on Monday.

Adam Reed reports.


