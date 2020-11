Kamala Harris Holding Drive-In Event In Philadelphia As Pennsylvania Continues To Be Key Focus For Biden, Trump Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published 4 minutes ago Kamala Harris Holding Drive-In Event In Philadelphia As Pennsylvania Continues To Be Key Focus For Biden, Trump Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day so candidates are making their last push today for their final day of campaigning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend