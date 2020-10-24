Gauahar Khan posts romantic picture, Zaid Darbar drops comment



Related videos from verified sources Gauahar Khan snapped with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar



Actress Gauahar khan was recently snapped with her boyfriend Zaid Darbar at Mumbai Airport. The duo was clicked walking hand in hand. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19



Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago Gauahar Khan calls rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar 'the bestest'



Actress Gauahar Khan cannot stop gushing about rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, while wishing him on the occasion of his birthday on Saturda Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago