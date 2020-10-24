Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gauahar Khan posts romantic picture, Zaid Darbar drops comment

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Gauahar Khan posts romantic picture, Zaid Darbar drops comment

Gauahar Khan posts romantic picture, Zaid Darbar drops comment

Actress Gauahar Khan recently posted a picture on Instagram flaunting a flower ring on her ring finger.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gauahar Khan snapped with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar [Video]

Gauahar Khan snapped with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar

Actress Gauahar khan was recently snapped with her boyfriend Zaid Darbar at Mumbai Airport. The duo was clicked walking hand in hand.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published
B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs step out of homes in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped outside YRF studio in Mumbai's Andheri. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in traditional attire. Yami Gautam was snapped post salon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Gauahar Khan calls rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar 'the bestest' [Video]

Gauahar Khan calls rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar 'the bestest'

Actress Gauahar Khan cannot stop gushing about rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, while wishing him on the occasion of his birthday on Saturda

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published