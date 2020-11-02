President Trump supporters join local car caravan on I-25

Jill LaVilla @Tondalaoz @missblondiekins @ScottPresler Trump supporters from the wealthy to the lower income - the people's pres… https://t.co/xVaflPgHTn 6 hours ago
Idaho Lass https://t.co/dFjL3LA3XJ
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Ted Nugent Endorses President Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“If we lose Freedom here, there’s no pla… https://t.co/X6RcNhfjm4 19 hours ago
oh dear @marcorubio Hey, did you see the trump supporters trying to run the Biden bus off the road yesterday? Got and words… https://t.co/yd02E50ggJ 19 hours ago
skrober @My3Alexandra @AshleyRParker What in the —@$ does that have to do with the President of the United States supportin… https://t.co/8RSjj4PbDd 1 day ago
Robert Anderson RT @RuhleOnMSNBC: President Trump is trying to swing Bernie Sanders supporters in his favor. How does @SenSanders feel about that?
Join us… 2 days ago
Transcendent.News @gtconway3d Well, when the President has over 25,000 people showing up pretty much everywhere he goes and Joe has s… https://t.co/EkAvCXYAvu 2 days ago
Maggie Day RT @RiotwomennnTemp: Amy Klobuchar
Andrew Yang
President Obama
Cory Booker
Mike Bloomberg
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren
Bernie… 2 days ago
Phoebe #Trunalimunumaprzure Come join #Trump supporters watch live: President Trump Holds Rally in #Rochester Minnesota https://t.co/Vy8jPjomd2 via @YouTube 3 days ago
Trump caravan blares horns as Biden supporters rally in Springfield, Missouri
Rallies, Car Rides For President Trump, Joe Biden Held Ahead Of Election DaySupporters of both candidates held events on Sunday.
Trump caravan hits downtown San DiegoSupporters of President Trump gathered in downtown for a car parade as boats gathered in the nearby bay for a boat parade.