The ruling Georgian Dream party won with around 48% of the vote, but the opposition movement has cried foul.

Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election

Georgia elections: Candidates campaign on the war next door The country’s opposition parties hope a significantly modified electoral system will prevent the Georgian Dream party from securing a third term.

TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it..

Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls The Georgian Dream party secures a minimum number of votes necessary to form a one-party government, according to various exit polls.

Georgia's ruling party claims victory in parliamentary vote Georgia's governing party claimed victory in a tightly contested parliamentary election Saturday, but an opposition alliance around an ex-president who has spent years in self-imposed exile refused to concede defeat and aspired to form a new coalition government in the ex-Soviet nation.View on euronews

Disruptions in New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and elsewhere reflect a bitter, uncertain election.

Georgia: Thousands protest election results, demand fresh poll Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters refuse to recognise the result of a parliamentary election they say was stolen.

Andy Vermaut Georgia set for more protests amid claims of vote-rigging in election https://t.co/AGwJ2o7CLa https://t.co/95c2RcpTEx 19 minutes ago