11022020 President 2020

Presidential Candidates make one last plea and draw to voters in hopes the country shows up to the polls

Million voters have already cast their ballots -- shattering records from the 2016 presidential election.

But both president trump and former vice president joe biden are still making their case to voters.

Despite what the polls show - both campaigns are operation like the race is still either candidate's to win.

Script: with the race to the white house approaching the finish line... sot biden: it's time for donald trump to pack his bags and go home!

President trump and joe biden laser- focused on critical battlegrounds states nats: we are going to win the state of michigan again trump holding five large rallies across five states on sunday -- playing defense in states he won in 2016.

Sot trump: we are going to win four more years in the white house in iowa -- the latest des moines register poll shows he has a 7 point lead over joe biden.

Biden leading by the same margin in pennsylvania according to the latest abc news washington post poll.

A state both candidates need to win the white house.

Biden slamming the president's handling of the coronavirus.

Sot biden: imagine where we'd be if this president just wore a mask, instead of mocked it from the beginning.

Sot trump: "it's a choice between a deadly biden lockdown.

He wants to lock down.

We're never locking down.

Meanwhile trump raising eyebrows with this comment.

Sot trump: "we should know the result of the election on nov.

3 while news outlets project a winner early -- vote tallies have never been final on election night.

In fact -- this year, with record mail-in ballots already cast -- the final results could take a while to certify.

Sot whitmer: it's more important that we get a count that is accurate than a count that is fast.

Tag: in anticipation of protests on election night -- federal law enforcement sources tell abc news there are plans to add more non-scalable fencing around the white house.

Businesses in the area are also boarding up.

Faith abubey, abc news, washington.

