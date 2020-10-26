Monday Top Story

Video Credit: WTAT - Published 3 minutes ago

Securing the border, not having it opened.

I believe more people vote the better for democracy and better for lindsey graham.

both graham and harrison will hold events in the midlands.

We will have crews at both of those events.

>>> here closer to home south carolina first congressional district seat.

Over the weekend a big final push from both sides of the race.

>> jon: is it going to go back to republican seat.

Thousands from palmetto already voting, not everyone.

Message to candidates to voters that vote on election day.





Joe cunningham and challenger nancy mace making way to north charleston and beaufort respectively to get their messagings across and win the last minute voters.

Cunningham speaking from the back of the pickup truck there driving home, continued efforts to bring relief for people with the electron hit hard by the pandemic and need for bipartisanship.

The seat, like jon mentioned flipping red to blue when cunningham took office and state representative nancy mace hoping to take it back.

We spoke with her on zoom yesterday.

She stressed 100% bipartisanship track record and put the lowcountry first.

Here are messages from both candidates.

>> this election is just a direct choice and that's what voters will have on tuesday and we feel really good where we are right now.

Very optimistic and remind peep to get out and vote on tuesday.

Let voices be heard and let vote be counted.

>> 100% rating with conservation with south carolina.

100 voting record voting to lower taxes and conservative and cares about environment, then also pass legislation and bipartisan way, that's 100 percent of the time.

>> each candidates stressing either way you plan to vote, get out and do it.

Polling locations in charleston, berkeley and dorchester still open for early voting today and monumental election kay, of course, 7:00 a.m.

To 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow.

