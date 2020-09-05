‘Land laws in J&K regressive and anti-people’: Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said land laws in the valley were regressive and anti-people.

The Centre on Tuesday notified rules allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday Hurriyat Conference called for a one-day strike against land laws in Kashmir.

Most shops and markets were closed.

Kansal said the land laws existing in J&K were meant to serve an old agrarian rural economy.

“There was a need to provide a set of land laws which were simpler,” Kansal added.

Watch the full video for more details.