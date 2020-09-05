Global  
 

'Land laws in J&K regressive and anti-people': Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

‘Land laws in J&K regressive and anti-people’: Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

‘Land laws in J&K regressive and anti-people’: Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said land laws in the valley were regressive and anti-people.

The Centre on Tuesday notified rules allowing outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday Hurriyat Conference called for a one-day strike against land laws in Kashmir.

Most shops and markets were closed.

Kansal said the land laws existing in J&K were meant to serve an old agrarian rural economy.

“There was a need to provide a set of land laws which were simpler,” Kansal added.

Watch the full video for more details.


During a press address, Jammu and Kashmir Power and Information Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on November 02 said that 11 land laws have been repealed in order to prevent unnecessary litigation and discretionary interpretation. "Old land laws system of Jammu and Kashmir was maybe appropriate when introduced but was essentially meant to serve a rural and agrarian economy. It became obsolete and when looked at as a whole suffered from redundancies and were regressive and anti-people. So there was a need to clean the system and give a set of simple land laws to prevent unnecessary litigation and discretionary interpretation as we know any such interpretation leaves scope for vested interests to operate. In this, background 11 land laws have been repealed," said Kansal.

Unity Cricket Tournament, organised by the Indian Army concluded in Hafruda Handwara in Kupwara district. Joint efforts of residents in North Kashmir and security forces have made it possible that Handwara which was known for encounters with terrorists has now witnessed a cricket tournament participated by around 24 cricket teams. Famous woman cricketer of Kashmir, Jasia Akhtar also attended the tournament and appreciated the efforts made by the Indian Army and urged parents of the youth to let them perform in these kinds of tournaments so that they can perform in Ranji team. Meanwhile, the players who participated in this tournament also appreciated this step taken by the Indian army as it will boost the sports culture in this border district of Kashmir Valley.

New Jammu and Kashmir land laws: Hurriyat called shutdown disrupts normal life in Kashmir

 Heavy security presence was seen all across the valley to avoid any untoward incident during the protest called by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference.
DNA

Hurriyat Conference calls for complete shutdown on Oct 31 to protest against new land laws in J&K

 The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday (October 27) allowing citizens of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.
DNA

