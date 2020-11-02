Biden Bus Harrassment GMK 110220

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

The FBI is now investigating the actions of Trump supporters in Texas who swarmed a Joe Biden campaign bus.

A biden campaign official described saturday's incident as an attempt to slow down the bus and run it off the road.

The official also said nearly 100 vehicles displaying trump 20-20 flags and paraphernalia were involved.

Local law enforcement eventually helped the bus to its destination and no one was hurt.

L3: election 2020 white trump on bus incident: patriots did nothing wrong yesterday-- president trump said his supporters were quote 'protecting' the bus... because they're nice people.

