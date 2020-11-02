Top 10 Times Movie Characters Fought THEMSELVES

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 15:20s - Published 2 weeks ago

For this list, we’re looking at instances when characters fought, killed, or came into conflict with mirror images of themselves.

Who has the edge in these cinematic rumbles?

Who has the edge in these cinematic rumbles?

For this list, we’re looking at instances when characters fought, killed, or came into conflict with mirror images of themselves.

Our countdown includes "Avengers: Endgame", "Us", "Looper", and more!