No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on October 29 launched 'Green Delhi' mobile application to increase citizens' participation in fight against pollution. The new application will ensure timely action against pollution sources in national capital. "Today we are launching Green Delhi application. You can file complaints about pollution through this app, you can click pictures and upload it on the application. You can upload video, audio, photos in this app," said CM Kejriwal.
Nurses Welfare Association members staged protest in Delhi on November 02 and sat on indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries at Hindu Rao Hospital. They raised slogans and held placards to demonstrate. President of Nurses Welfare Association, Indu said, "We will continue this strike till we get our three months' salary. We were protesting since October 05 here but administration didn't take any appropriate action so, we decided to sit on indefinite strike."
Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In order to combat pollution, Delhi government recently launched, 'Green Delhi' application. Other campaigns like 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' have also been implemented to reduce the pollution.