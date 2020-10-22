Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month.
Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote. “Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths. That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters. “The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."
Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Prime Minister to act fast to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Labour leader called the current tier system's effectiveness into question saying it could cause "months of prolonged agony".
Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of making a "catalogue of mistakes" throughout the pandemic, resulting in a loss of lives and livelihoods.
Speaking at the annual CBI conference, he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had "failed" to learn, listen and lead.
Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said the government needed to be "far quicker" at delivering new financial measures for businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus areas to avoid "unnecessary economic damage".
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for more clarity from the government about its plans to exit the upcoming lockdown.
He added the Labour Party would support the government on its proposed measures in the "national interest".
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's comments came during aMomentum event, Stand With Corbyn.
Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to "dither and delay" with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is "out of control".
Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".
The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies.
Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true".
The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun
Items such a toilet roll, eggs, and cleaning products were low on stock at a Greater London Tesco on Sunday (November 1) a day after the UK announced England would enter a second lockdown from Thursday