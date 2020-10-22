Global  
 

Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown.

He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.


Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ [Video]

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost [Video]

Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost

Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote. “Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths. That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters. “The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Starmer: Tier system could be months of ‘prolonged agony’ [Video]

Starmer: Tier system could be months of ‘prolonged agony’

Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Prime Minister to act fast to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Labour leader called the current tier system’s effectiveness into question saying it could cause “months of prolonged agony”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Starmer: PM and Chancellor failed throughout pandemic [Video]

Starmer: PM and Chancellor failed throughout pandemic

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of making a "catalogue of mistakes" throughout the pandemic, resulting in a loss of lives and livelihoods. Speaking at the annual CBI conference, he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had "failed" to learn, listen and lead. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor' [Video]

Sunak declares himself a 'northern Chancellor'

Rishi Sunak has told Radio 1 Newsbeat that he is a "northern Chancellor" as heresponds to demands for a lockdown road map from a group of Northern Tory MPs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:11Published
Labour gives its verdict on Sunak's financial measures [Video]

Labour gives its verdict on Sunak's financial measures

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has said the government needed to be "far quicker" at delivering new financial measures for businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus areas to avoid "unnecessary economic damage". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Ashworth: PM needs to give more clarity on new lockdown [Video]

Ashworth: PM needs to give more clarity on new lockdown

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for more clarity from the government about its plans to exit the upcoming lockdown. He added the Labour Party would support the government on its proposed measures in the "national interest". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Coronavirus: Piers Corbyn Sheffield charges dropped

 The brother of the former Labour leader was charged following an anti-mask gathering in Sheffield.
BBC News
John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release [Video]

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's comments came during aMomentum event, Stand With Corbyn.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action [Video]

Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action

Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to “dither and delay” with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is “out of control”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Khan: Government dithering has cost lives [Video]

Khan: Government dithering has cost lives

Speaking at The London Conference 2020, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan saysGovernment indecision has cost lives and that an earlier circuit-breaker stylelockdown would have prevented this drastic change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies. Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true". The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published
BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard [Video]

BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation Premier investigating agency of India

SC relief for Uttarakhand CM in graft case

 The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the order of Uttarakhand HC directing CBI to lodge FIR against chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on allegations of..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Essex lorry deaths: Juror's sister with Covid stalls trial

 The juror is awaiting a Covid-19 test result after meeting her sister who later tested positive.
BBC News
Governments need to explain COVID prevention measures more thoroughly, says health expert [Video]

Governments need to explain COVID prevention measures more thoroughly, says health expert

As European countries go into lockdown, one health expert tells Euronews that governments aren't effectively communicating their COVID strategy. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published

Coronavirus: Germany restricts social life in 'lockdown light'

 Tighter rules aim to curb Germany's Covid surge, but France's lockdown is tougher.
BBC News

Rangers suspend two players for Covid-19 breach

 Rangers have suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson for "breaching Covid regulations", the club has confirmed.
BBC News

Sunak a key player in delaying coronavirus lockdown, says Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Chancellor Rishi Sunak of being a key player in delaying a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Keir Starmer Blames Rishi Sunak For Decision To Reject Two-Week Lockdown [Video]

Keir Starmer Blames Rishi Sunak For Decision To Reject Two-Week Lockdown

Keir Starmer has pinned the blame on Rishi Sunak for blocking a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown in England – a decision one scientist who advises the government said cost “thousands of lives”.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Second wave of panic buying as England lockdown approaches [Video]

Second wave of panic buying as England lockdown approaches

Items such a toilet roll, eggs, and cleaning products were low on stock at a Greater London Tesco on Sunday (November 1) a day after the UK announced England would enter a second lockdown from Thursday

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
New movies to stream this November [Video]

New movies to stream this November

As cinemas in England are forced to close for the second time due to thesecond national lockdown, we run through the best movies to stream from thesafety of your own home this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published