Labour leader criticises Rishi Sunak ahead of England's second lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown.

He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.