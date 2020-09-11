First Presbyterian Church honors COVID-19 victims with bell ceremony

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 minutes ago

The church paid homage to coronavirus victims across the country while recognizing parishioners who've passed this year for the historic 'All Saints Day.'

Tonight -- covid victims in the thoughts of parishioners of one fort wayne church.the bells ringing in downtown fort wayne... paying tribute to covid-19 victims through a special bell ceremony today.

Fox 55's mallory beard captured the impact of the hour long event that recognized the thousands who've passed to date.

One chime for every one thousand covid-19 deaths across the countrywhich meant the bell at first presbyterian church rang 230 times today ... lasting nearly an hour ... rev.

Annie epling//first presbyterian pastor"i think everybody here today has been very moved by what they have experienced and i think it's a number that's hard to wrap around and hopefully we'll get out on the other side of it...we'll all do our part."

The church honored parishioners who've passed this year for all saints day but paid special tribute to covid-19 victims with a bell ringing ceremony after sunday service.rev.

Annie epling//first presbyterian pastor"i don't know anybody who hasn't been affected by this.

We've all had some sort of loss and some sort of upheaval beacause of the pandemic and little did we know that here we would be november 1 and we would still be going through this."?nats?

Nancy miller says she could've stayed the entire ceremony, through the cold.nancy brad miller//first presbyterian parishioner"it took a half an hour or more for those rings to happen...when do you decide to leave?

I mean, do you leave after you've heard 20?

Or do you wait, because each one of those lives are precious?"

After family and friends contracted the virus this year, miller says it's imperative people wear their masks and practice social distancing.nancy brad miller//first presbyterian parishioner"and somebody said today, we love our neighbor by wearing a mask."so they, too, won't become a victim to the virus."we are meant to be with others and i think one of the hardest things during this process have been those that have had to be alone, and especially those that have had to die alone.and another ring of the bell.?nats?in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.

First presbyterian church pastors recognized thirty-two parishoners who've passed this year for their ceremony.

The number of covid-19