|
|
|
Kansas advance voting ends at noon Monday
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Kansas advance voting ends at noon Monday
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Monday Is The Last Day For Early Voting
You have just two more days to get your absentee ballot into a drop box if that's how you are chosing to vote this election, Christiane Cordero reports (2:27). WCCO 4 News At Noon - November 2, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:27Published
|