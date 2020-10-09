Global  
 

Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended

Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended

Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended

The First Minister has said she will consider whether to impose anothernational lockdown in Scotland now the furlough scheme has been extended.


'For many in our industry, this could be quite a bleak time' – PRCA's Francis Ingham on new national lockdown

Industry leader Francis Ingham has warned the Government that its last-minute furlough scheme...
PRWeek - Published

Boris Johnson says furlough scheme will be extended until December

The Government will extend furlough payments at 80% for the duration of the new national lockdown...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon seeks clarity over furlough extension

The scheme, which pays up to 80% of wages, has been extended until December as England goes into a...
BBC News - Published


