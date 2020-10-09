|
|
|
Sturgeon considers new national lockdown as furlough scheme extended
The First Minister has said she will consider whether to impose anothernational lockdown in Scotland now the furlough scheme has been extended.
|
|
|
|
Industry leader Francis Ingham has warned the Government that its last-minute furlough scheme...
PRWeek
|
The Government will extend furlough payments at 80% for the duration of the new national lockdown...
Belfast Telegraph
|
The scheme, which pays up to 80% of wages, has been extended until December as England goes into a...
BBC News
|
|
|
Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close
Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to closeunder new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds of their wages paid bythe Government, the Chancellor has announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
|