Votes left in drive through drop box

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Texas courts have blocked the GOP request to throw out ballots that were left at a drive through location in Texas.

In a month ago.And we think it’s a ridiculousdecision.

Thank you."THIS MORNING THERE’S A FIGHT INTEXAS TO MAKE SURE VOTES LEFT INA DRIVE THROUGH DROP BOX WILLCOUNT.AT THIS HARRIS COUNTYDRIVE-THROUGH VOTING STATION,DRIVERS PULL UP, CONFIRM THEIRI-D, AND THEN CASE A VOTE ON ANELECTRONIC TABLET.HOWEVER, ONE G-O-P LED PETITIONTRIED TO COUNTER-ACT THOSEVOTES, REQUESTING TO THROW OUTSOME NEARLY 127-THOUSANDBALLOTS.AN ALL-REPUBLICAN STATE SUPREMECOURT DENIED THAT REQUEST.LEADERS IN THE AREA AREENCOURAGED, SAYING THEY KNOW THEFIGHT ISN’T OVER.Rep.

Sheila Jackson LeE/ (D)Texas"I wanted to say to voters thatyour vote is sacred and thatchallenges to voters arechallengers to the Americanpeople’s constitutional right tovote."Chris Hollins, Harris CountyClerk: "Those votes are going tocount we’re going to fight withever fiber of our being to makesure those votes c




