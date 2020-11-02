You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election
You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election
President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
