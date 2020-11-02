Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published
You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR


President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election

President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election (OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNPR


Trump told supporters he plans to fire Fauci after Election Day, as their feud deepens and the US virus outbreak continues to spiral

"Let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said in response to chants of "fire Fauci"...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

President Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most..

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 00:49Published
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election [Video]

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published