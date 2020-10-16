Missouri's election authorities remind voters of election day laws

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

If you're voting in person next tuesday, a few things to keep in mind.

More than just knowing the candidates on the ballot, you'll need to be aware of some of the voting do's and don'ts here's kq2's kilee thomas.

<<kilee thomas reporting getting ready for election day- voters had a checklist of todo's: register to vote double check your registration decide how you want to vote and if you are voting in person- bring a mask and id but before yo show up to the polls- there's also some election day do not's you need to know.

Sot: mary baack- garvey, buchanan county clerk- "you cannot take a picture of your voted ballot."

One of four election day laws missouri's secretary of state posting online reminding voters what's expected of them inside their polling place a big one -- no political apparel.

Sot: baack- garvey- "you cannot wear any political candidate, slogan, any kind of shirt, pin, hat.

Anything that would endorse or make someone see the support for someone on the other side."

That goes for local candidates too.

A statute -- first time voter dominic krzyzaniac didn't know sot: dominic krzyzaniac, voter- "no.

Really?"

"i'm 51 years old, first time voting."

Buchanan county clerk says voters refusing to take off their political gear will be asked to leave and come back later to cast their ballot sot: baack-garvey- "all of our election judges are trained to keep an eye out for that.

It can be a sticky situation, but they do know to address it.

Usually, 9 out of 10 voters are fine covering up, maybe going into the bathroom and turning their shirt inside out."

Another state election day law- all campaigning must stop within 25 feet of a polling location's entrance.

Sot: baack-garvey- "it kind of just deters the voters.

You don't want someone coming up to you, you're just wanting to go into the polling place and vote without being bothered."

Sot: roger, voter"there's no influencing the election one way or the other.

People should make up their own minds and shouldn't be influenced by some third party."

A tactic baack garvey hopes stretches further sot: baack-garvey- "the county clerk's association is trying to get that passed to even 100 feet."

As for inside the polling place - only voters, poll workers and pre-approved poll watchers.

And once you cast your ballot and grab everyone's favorite "i voted sticker" -- baack garvey asks to hold out on the selfies sot: baack-garvey- "yeah, that is not allowed, but it's really hard to police too.

They can take a picture of them later with their 'i voted sticker' later in their car, but just not their voted ballot."

