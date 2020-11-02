Global  
 

Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus

Nineteen people have been killed by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday.


Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports.

Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, officials say.

A gunfight was raging at the Kabul University after armed men entered the campus, where a blast also reportedly occured. The incident took place as Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book..

