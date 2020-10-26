Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 11/2

Rod Burks examines what the loss to the Vikings exposed, and whether the Packers can fix it in today's Green & Gold 1 Minute Drill.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/30 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/30

The Packers have a lot of injury issues, heading into the Minnesota Vikings game. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports breaks it down heading into Sunday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:12Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/28 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/28

The injury bug is causing the Packers to ease into the week. Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports has the details, in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:00Published
Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/26 [Video]

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/26

Davante Adams was the headliner, but who else gets a game ball in the 35-20 victory in Houston?

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:12Published