Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Election Day is less that 24 hours away.

Where do Pres.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand?

In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide poll.

In the national RCP poll Biden has a 6.7% lead over Trump.

However, experts warn that Pres.

Trump's supporters are heavily undercounted.

Trump leads by over 9 points in the swing state of Iowa.