Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Election Day is less that 24 hours away.

Where do Pres.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand?

In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide poll.

In the national RCP poll Biden has a 6.7% lead over Trump.

However, experts warn that Pres.

Trump's supporters are heavily undercounted.

Trump leads by over 9 points in the swing state of Iowa.


