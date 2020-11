A YouTuber from Ukraine's Kyiv has recovered and restored an old model Jaguar toy car.



Related videos from verified sources 2021 Kia Sorento Trailer



The all-new Kia Sorento is revealed for the first time. Powerful, progressive and versatile, the fourth generation of Kia's flagship SUV is designed and engineered to take on everything life throws at.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Range Rover toy restored in satisfying ASMR video



Ukrainian YouTuber OLLY has restored a toy Range Rover to its former glory in this satisfying ASMR from October 20. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:26 Published 2 weeks ago Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20



On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history;.. Credit: Digital Trends Published on September 23, 2020