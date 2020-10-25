|
President Donald Trump to speak at rally in Kenosha night before Election Day
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:13s - Published
President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Kenosha the night before Election Day.
