At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say.

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson is just one star who's recorded with a group of girls from Afghanistan.

KABUL: A blast followed by gunfire were heard near the main university in the on Monday and security forces had been deployed to the area, said. " still can be..

The Taliban denies being behind the attack as security forces battle with gunmen on the campus.

Gunshots fired inside Kabul University: officials Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, officials say.

Siege at Kabul University is just the latest in a string of attacks targeting Afghan institutes of higher learning, but the Taliban says it's not involved.

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador...

At least six people were injured on Monday after three gunmen stormed into the Kabul University and...