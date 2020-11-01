At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:49s - Published
3 minutes ago
At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University
At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the
Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
At least six people were injured on Monday after three gunmen stormed into the Kabul University and...
Mid-Day - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
CBC.ca • BBC News • News24 • NYTimes.com • Upworthy • VOA News
Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador...
FOXNews.com - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC News • NYTimes.com • Upworthy • VOA News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources