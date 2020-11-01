Global  
 

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

At least 22 others were wounded after multiple attackers stormed the campus in the Afghan capital, forcing students to flee, officials say.


Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports.

Gunmen storm university, take students hostage in Afghan capital

 Siege at Kabul University is just the latest in a string of attacks targeting Afghan institutes of higher learning, but the Taliban says it's not involved.
Gunshots fired inside Kabul University: officials

Gunshots fired inside Kabul University: officials

Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, officials say.

Gunmen storm Kabul University ahead of Iranian book fair

 The Taliban denies being behind the attack as security forces battle with gunmen on the campus.
Blast, gunfire erupt near Kabul University - Afghan interior ministry

 KABUL: A blast followed by gunfire were heard near the main university in the on Monday and security forces had been deployed to the area, said. " still can be..
6 injured as gunmen enter Kabul University

At least six people were injured on Monday after three gunmen stormed into the Kabul University and...
Gun battle at Kabul University kills at least 19, wounds 22

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday as it hosted a book fair attended by the Iranian ambassador...
Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus

Students flee as gunmen storm Afghan campus

Nineteen people have been killed by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday.

Kabul University attacked: Gunmen storm campus, students flee

Kabul University attacked: Gunmen storm campus, students flee | Oneindia News

A gunfight was raging at the Kabul University after armed men entered the campus, where a blast also reportedly occured. The incident took place as Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book..

