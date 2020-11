FOR ELECTION COVERAGE.Allison: IF YOU NEED A RIDE TOTHE POLLS TOMORROW, ORGANIZESARE STEPPING UP TO HELP YOU GETTHERE FOR FREE.JAMIE WARREN LIVE IN PHOENIXTHIS MORNING WITH THE DETAILS.JAMIE, THIS IS GOING TO HELP OUTSO MANY PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITYWHO WANT TO HAVE THEIR VOICEHEARD BUT JUST DON'T HAVE A WAYTO GET THERE.

If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, there are free and discounted options available.

Free, discounted rides to the polls