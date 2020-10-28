'There's hope for the Cowboys' — Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' Wk 8 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys led at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles last night but couldn’t get the job done in the second half.

Philadelphia scored 2 unanswered touchdowns, including a 53-yard fumble return and Dallas couldn’t get their offense rolling behind rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Zeke ended with 63 yards on the ground and Dallas was only able to muster 2 redzone trips without scoring on either.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the battle of the NFC East.