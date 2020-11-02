PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2.

He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the R rate down, and take advantages of the medical advancements made throughout the pandemic.

