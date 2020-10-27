Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 46,853

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
A further 136 people have died who recorded a positive test for coronavirus,bringing the total number of UK deaths to 46,853, the Department of Healthsaid.


Coronavirus: Nurse death toll from COVID-19 hits the 1,500 mark, says federation

Howard Catton, chief executive of the International Council of Nurses, said that was the same number...
euronews - Published

Global Covid-19 cases top 46.4mn: Johns Hopkins

Global Covid-19 cases top 46.4mn: Johns Hopkins Washington, Nov 2 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.4 million, while the...
WorldNews - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Tahiti pandemic death toll now 26, with cases over 6400

Covid 19 coronavirus: Tahiti pandemic death toll now 26, with cases over 6400 By RNZ Six more people have died in French Polynesia's Covid-19 outbreak, as about 300 infections a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


