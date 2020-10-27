|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 46,853
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 46,853
A further 136 people have died who recorded a positive test for coronavirus,bringing the total number of UK deaths to 46,853, the Department of Healthsaid.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Howard Catton, chief executive of the International Council of Nurses, said that was the same number...
euronews - Published
|
Washington, Nov 2 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.4 million, while the...
WorldNews - Published
|
By RNZ Six more people have died in French Polynesia's Covid-19 outbreak, as about 300 infections a...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|