Non-scalable Fence To Be Built Around the White House
A non-scalable fence is reportedly being built around the White House.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Wise Old Queen RT @zerohedge: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos https://t.co/TJgYm08oh3 2 minutes ago
SkipHopeJ Unreal. "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos https://t.co/xpfjvIczfM 5 minutes ago
thetechstartups The White House on lockdown: “Non-Scalable” Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Elect… https://t.co/QwDZ6jbJV1 6 minutes ago
ladyhawk RT @realwillmeade: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https… 9 minutes ago
Will Meade "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https://t.co/YUYMvp4xQT 10 minutes ago
ZENITH NEWS® ZERO HEDGE is reporting: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election… https://t.co/QfGwTmDWDK 21 minutes ago
Adaya77 "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https://t.co/wx6HHznMPS 21 minutes ago
Sharon Troy @MarshallCohen @JimOfficious Pretty bad a non scalable fence around the WH has to be built to protect a President f… https://t.co/tYWcJQBSjX 24 minutes ago