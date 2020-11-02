Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Non-scalable Fence To Be Built Around the White House

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Non-scalable Fence To Be Built Around the White House

Non-scalable Fence To Be Built Around the White House

A non-scalable fence is reportedly being built around the White House.

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Federal authorities expected to erect 'non-scalable' fence around White House

Federal authorities are expected to put back into place a "non-scalable" fence around the entire...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this

WiseOldQueen

Wise Old Queen RT @zerohedge: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos https://t.co/TJgYm08oh3 2 minutes ago

jdubbsnk

SkipHopeJ Unreal. "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos https://t.co/xpfjvIczfM 5 minutes ago

thetechstartups

thetechstartups The White House on lockdown: “Non-Scalable” Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Elect… https://t.co/QwDZ6jbJV1 6 minutes ago

ladyhaw10093904

ladyhawk RT @realwillmeade: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https… 9 minutes ago

realwillmeade

Will Meade "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https://t.co/YUYMvp4xQT 10 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® ZERO HEDGE is reporting: "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election… https://t.co/QfGwTmDWDK 21 minutes ago

Adaya77

Adaya77 "Non-Scalable" Fence Built Around White House, 250 Soldiers On Standby To Handle Election Night Chaos | Zero Hedge https://t.co/wx6HHznMPS 21 minutes ago

SharonTroy8

Sharon Troy @MarshallCohen @JimOfficious Pretty bad a non scalable fence around the WH has to be built to protect a President f… https://t.co/tYWcJQBSjX 24 minutes ago